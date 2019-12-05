Wheelwright Museum Takes on the Fine Art of Comedy

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Chief Curator Andrea Hanley and Public Relations Manager Ben Calabaza of the Wheelwright Museum about the museum's latest exhibit, Laughter and Resilience: Humor in Native American Art Exhibition. They discuss the many varieties of Native American artforms that incorporate humor within the exhibit along with why humor, while often overlooked is a vital part of building a resilient and connected community.

To find out more about the Wheelwright's Exhibits, see link below:

https://wheelwright.org/exhibitions/laughter-resilience/