What's Happening at The Screen with Jason Silverman

Cinematheque Director Jason Silverman from The Screen generously joins KSFR's Wake Up Call and gave away 3 8-pass tickets as an incentive for listeners to call in. During the interview he gives us an update on all the exciting films showing during the week of our fund drive as well as what's coming up. Don't miss this update on the full variety of films the CCA features from films playing at The Screen to Cinematheque.

