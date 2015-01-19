This week on HERE & THERE

WEDNESDAY 9/18

What happens when terrorists hold journalists …or just plain civilians … hostage? We Want to Negotiate, a brilliant short book by Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists shows – the answer depends less on the terrorists than the country the hostage comes from. The country that takes the hardest line against negotiating with terrorists is the United States. Does this policy produce more than dead hostages?

THURSDAY 9/19

When it comes to our global crisis of climate change, these are the watchwords of Greta Thunberg, the 16 year old leader of a worldwide youth campaign for immediate action: "I want you to act as if the house was on fire — because it is". Artemisio Romero y Carver is a leader of YUCCA, Youth United for Climate Crisis Action, who will bring Thunberg’s message to Santa Fe tomorrow. The NM Legislature has taken steps, but he says, they’re far short of enough.