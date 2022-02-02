Weather Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday, Thursday

We'll add closings and other announcements when they become available.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History and Clyde W. Tombaugh Theater will close Thursday, February 3, 2022, due to impending inclement weather.

The museum and theater will resume normal operating hours on Friday, February 4, if weather conditions allow. Telephone lines are currently not operating due to a separate construction related issue and guests are encouraged to visit the museum website or Facebook page for updates.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) would like to inform the public of cancellations and delays due to snow and unfavorable weather statewide. Some ICATT COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination events will experience abbreviated schedules on Wednesday, February 2, and Thursday, February 3, due to inclement weather. The following ICATT testing location reports as follows:

EXPO NM:

Wednesday

Closed all day

Thursday

Closed 8am-12pm

Testing 12pm – 4pm

The following testing locations may experience altered hours due to weather, please check with the locations directly or at the following websites: doineedacovid19test.com or findatest@nm.org and search by provider “eTruthNorth”:Lea County Event CenterLCPS Field of DreamsSanta Fe Fair Grounds