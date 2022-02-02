Weather Closings And Cancellations For Thursday

We'll add closings and other announcements when they become available.

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho public schools will be closed Thursday.

Santa Fe, NM: Due to snow packed roads and icy conditions across the District, all schools are on a 2-hour Thursday, to provide additional time for buses to safely transport students to schools. This means that buses will run 2 hours later than during normal times.

Santa Fe Public Schools will continue to monitor conditions through the night, and will have another update tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

Effective immediately, all ABQ RIDE fixed-route, ART and Sun Van service will shut down, due to severe weather.

The transit department encourages riders to download Transit the App to navigate further changes and delays.

For more information, visit “Detours & Schedule Changes.”

The New Mexico Museum of Space History and Clyde W. Tombaugh Theater will close Thursday, February 3, 2022, due to impending inclement weather.

The museum and theater will resume normal operating hours on Friday, February 4, if weather conditions allow. Telephone lines are currently not operating due to a separate construction related issue and guests are encouraged to visit the museum website or Facebook page for updates.





