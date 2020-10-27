Watch Out For Voter Intimidation

Election 2020 is the most hotly contested presidential race in recent history. Political temperatures are rising as charges of voter fraud, voter suppression and foreign interference fill the airways. Here in New Mexico, the Attorney General and the Secretary of State issued a joint advisory on voter intimidation and coercion. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper spoke with the chief general counsel in the NM Attorney General's office to find out what's legal and what's not when it comes to electioneering.

If someone interferes with your right to vote, call 505-318-1008.