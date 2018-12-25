Wake Up Call - December 21, 2018

Wake Up Call News Director, Tom Trowbridge brings your morning news update including a study released by the Civil Rights Commission showing the Native American communities are being drastically underfunded. Also Albuquerque International Sunport is the 18th least stressful airport in the country and he provides an interview looking at the good news for the airport and how it impacts New Mexico's economy with Christian Marquez. He also talks the Green New Deal with Mariel Nanasi, Executive Director of New Energy Economy and its effect on our environment and economy. John Shannon provides his New Mexico News Update. Later, MK interviews Meryl Leiberman, founder of Casa Milagro, implementing a cutting edge new model in assisted living, dedicated to breaking through stigma by primarily offerig new opportunities in art, pet ownership, and community involvement where it is transforming our definition of "mental illness".

For more info on the New Energy Economy, see link below:

https://www.newenergyeconomy.org/

For more info on Casa Milagro, see link below:

https://www.casamilagrosantafe.org/