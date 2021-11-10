Vaccine Hesitancy Linked to Partisanship, Age and Education

A new public opinion poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) reveals who supports, who opposes and who's on the fence when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. Party affiliation, age and education play a major role. Of those surveyed, 43% say they've returned to normal pre-pandemic activities while 6% say they never really changed their activity levels. Reporter Mary Lou Cooper talked with the director of public opinion research at KFF to get the details.

http://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/poll-finding/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-october-2021/