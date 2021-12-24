U.S Supreme Court rejects arguments against New Mexico vaccine mandates

The current COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health-care workers in New Mexico will remain in place after the U.S Supreme Court turned away a request Tuesday made by Jennifer Blackford.

Blackford, a nurse, said she opposed the shot after doing her own research and contended that the vaccine mandate violated her bodily integrity.

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch made no comment after issuing the rejection. The Supreme Court has turned away challenges to state vaccine mandates repeatedly over the past several months.

The New Mexico mandate was instituted back in August and applies to workers in hospitals and congregate care facilities.

Gorsuch, who is the justice assigned to handle emergency matters in New Mexico, also rejected arguments from Talish Valdez, who said she and her children shouldn’t be required to be vaccinated to participate in the state fair in September.