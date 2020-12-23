Upstart Crows' Reading of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" Holds Special Significance

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza is joined by three important players from the Upstart Crows, Executive Director Caryl Farkus, Special Guest Acclaimed Radio Personality Gil Gross and first time performer and Upstart Crow Cast Member, Sam Henzerling to discuss the special relevance of their traditional Christmas Reading of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" especially in lieu of a global pandemic. It makesg not only a ticket to the performace the perfect Christmas present but their performance a special gift to our community.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Upstart_Readers_CC_12232020.mp3

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1