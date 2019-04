MK Mendoza interviews Research & Policy Analyst and Deputy Director Amber Wallin about not just the recent report that looks at how New Mexico ranks in terms of foster child placement, but also the overall status of our children especially following the legislative session. They look at the victories and work left to do in taking care of our youth, yet remain hopeful under the new administration that the new investment in our children will pay off.

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.nmvoices.org/