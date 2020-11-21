Unsafe Water for Livestock Can Cost Both Animal and Human Lives

Unsafe water can bring life and death risks to both livestock and human. Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with world traveler David Anderson who is also CEO and President of Bar-Bar-A, and inventor of an automatic water fountain for animals. He discusses exactly how and why clean water is so vital to the rancher and their animals. And he's created a revolutionary solution that has made it possible for not just livestock but all animals and humans in need of clean and safe water.

For more information, see the link below:

https://www.horsedrinker.com/how-bar-bar-a-automatic-waterers-work/