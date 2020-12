Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with esteemed Professor David Whitten about a breakthrough discovery made at UNM that may provide a better alternative to current disinfectants protecting against SARS CoV2.

For more information, see link below:

https://cbe.unm.edu/news/2020/11/unm-researchers-discover-certain-materials-combined-with-uv-light-can-kill-coronavirus-and-other-viruses.html