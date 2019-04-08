The Ultimate NM History Immersive Experience: Rancho de las Golondrinas Meets SF Youthworks

Museum Director, Daniel Goodman from Rancho de las Golondrinas joins forces with the exciting and innovative team at Santa Fe Youthworks to bring not just meals to children in need, but provide food for all of the exciting events happening at the historic living history museum. It is the ultimate in immersive experience when it comes to learning about New Mexico's rich history which now includes the full variety of local cuisine. Not only are youth being trained to prepare the meals, but will also be acting as mentors in educating our younger generations in the importance and tasty delights included in our rich New Mexico history. Tune in to find out what yummy foods they have in store for not just our children but the entire community along with all the upcoming events in store!

For more information, see links below:

