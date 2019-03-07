Udall Details Plans for Sweeping Democracy Reform Package

In Washington Wednesday, Democratic New Mexico U-S Senator Tom Udall spoke on the Senate floor to discuss his plans to introduce a democracy reform package that is set to pass the House of Representatives this week. Udall’s measure is Senate companion legislation to House Resolution One.

Udall was joined on the floor by Oregon Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley who will work with Udall to introduce the For the People Act in the U.S. Senate in the coming weeks. The Senate colleagues say measure will enact reforms that will fight corruption, fix our broken politics, and return democracy to the American people.

Here are Udall’s comments: