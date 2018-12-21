A True Christmas Miracle - Casa Milagro

MK Mendoza interviews Meryl Lieberman, winner of the New Mexican's 10 Who Made A Difference Award and co-founder of Casa Milagro, one of the state's cutting edge assisted living facilities that's charting a new ground in the kind of wholistic community integrative care it offers. Pets are allowed, art is encouraged and yoga and meditation is practiced via a highly diverse clientelle, they do not refer to as "patients", but simply community members. Her pioneering and visionary attitude shines through as she reminds us of what is truly important as Casa Milagro is the living embodiment of the spriti of Christmas 365 days of the year. Her can-do kindness and good heart has laid the foundation for what will become an expansion of Casa Milagro as she lays the groundwork for a new model of care, which has all the potential of becoming the inspiration for a national model.

For more information see link below:

http://casamilagro.org

http://traffic.libsyn.com/ksfrnews/MONO_CASA_MILAGRO_ASSISTED_LIVING_12_21_2018.mp3