Transgender 101 and Identity Politics with Adrien Lawyer from Transgender Resource of NM

Co-Director and Co-Founder Adrien Lawyer from the Transgender Resource Center of NM discusses transgender education and Identity Politics with Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza.
Part One: Transgender 101 for Fundraisers
Part Two: Identity Politics
TRCNM is offering a class for fundraisers this Monday July 13. For more information, see the link below:
For information on the article referenced in Part Two and the authors book, see links below:
https://time.com/5255779/asperger-syndrome-nazi-germany-history/
https://www.amazon.com/Aspergers-Children-Origins-Autism-Vienna/dp/0393609642