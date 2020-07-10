Transgender 101 and Identity Politics with Adrien Lawyer from Transgender Resource of NM

Co-Director and Co-Founder Adrien Lawyer from the Transgender Resource Center of NM discusses transgender education and Identity Politics with Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza.

Part One: Transgender 101 for Fundraisers

Part Two: Identity Politics

TRCNM is offering a class for fundraisers this Monday July 13. For more information, see the link below:

https://tgrcnm.org

For information on the article referenced in Part Two and the authors book, see links below:

https://time.com/5255779/asperger-syndrome-nazi-germany-history/

https://www.amazon.com/Aspergers-Children-Origins-Autism-Vienna/dp/0393609642