"Anger is a universal human emotion that we all experience from time to time. Yet it's also the emotion that people have the most conflicted relationship with. Our families and society tend to give us many mixed messages about how to experience and express anger. And while many men are comfortable feeling and expressing anger, women are often socialized to hide their anger and even told that it's wrong to feel anger. Denying anger can cause physical problems as well as serious problems in relationships, such as a buildup of resentment that can result in outbursts of anger - or more indirect passive-aggressive behavior." M Warren, LMSW We as women have centuries of built-up anger living in our bodies and our minds as we have been objectified, invaded, denied, misunderstood, and dismissed time and time again. Our anger makes sense. We must learn to utilize it and express it to make positive changes for ourselves and others. Let's begin to explore, understand, honor and transform your relationship with anger. Please join me, Betsy Keats, M.A. Counseling/Psychology, for this time of personal discovery! This is an opportunity for you to learn how to create a new and positive relationship with this powerful emotion in a supportive group environment. DATE/TIME: Saturday, MAY 11, 3:00-4:30 PM PLACE: Main Branch, Santa Fe Public Library, 145 Washington Ave., Community Room, 2nd floor. TO REGISTER EMAIL BETSY: bkempower1@gmail.com
The Transformative Power of Female Anger
By MK Mendoza • 5 minutes ago