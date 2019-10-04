Three Different Events for Three Different Causes and Weekend Happenings

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Dr. Jannette M. Kelly from the Puppy Up Foundation who is raising awareness about canine cancer, Dr. JoAnne Tucker from Healing Voices promoting a Day of action against domestic violence and Michele Herling from the Compassionate Touch Network promoting their Inside Out Art Exhibit raising awareness on the importance of mental health - and reducing stigma.

For more information, see links below:

On Domestic Violence:

https://www.hv-ps.org/

On Mental Health

https://www.compassionatetouchnetwork.org/

On Puppy Up Foundation: '

https://www.puppyup.org/walks/upcoming-walks/