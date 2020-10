Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Lori Jump of StrongHearts Native Helpline, a national domestic, dating and sexual violence helpline headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They discuss the long term effect and impact colonialization has had upon indigenous communities and how it has influenced dynamics that create domestic violence and why it is so important to center the help around indigenous people and their communities.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.strongheartshelpline.org/