SOMOS Brings and Nurtures Literary Brilliance in Taos at Upcoming Conference

Calling all writers! SOMOS Executive Director Karen Smith joins Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza to announce registration is open for the 4th Annual Taos Writers Conference on the same dates as originally scheduled on Friday, July 24th – Sunday, July 26th, 2020 in an online format. Check out the schedule page for updates in descriptions and faculty. Many of the instructors are currently using zoom and will be experts by July! The conference will still offer an evening of faculty readings, a virtual bookshop, lunch roundtables, and a keynote reading. Bring your own pen, paper and coffee/tea and be ready to write.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Somos_06242020_mixdown.mp3

For more information, see the link below:

https://somostaos.org/taos-writers-conference/#about