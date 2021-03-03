Shannon Bex's New Digital Reading Platform Reignites Love of Learning in Children

KSFR's MK Mendoza speaks with Performing Artist/TV Show Star Shannon Bex about her new digital reading platform for children that's catching on like wildfire and reigniting children's love of reading!

Shannon Bex is a nationally acclaimed performing artist: singer, dancer, choreographer and multi-platinum recording artist. Books have played a big part of her life. However instead of getting lost in a far away land she travels back home to her acreage, horses and dogs to find soul time buried in business education books.

Fore more information, see link below: https://www.vooks.com