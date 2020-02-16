SFPS Host Annual Innovation Expo

On February 13th, the Santa Fe Public School District showcased a collaborative effort across departments: Science, Technology, Exceptional Student Services, Math, Art, Sustainability Education, Community Engagement and Native American Student Services.

It was the SFPS annual Innovation Expo was a multi-faceted, inclusive community event, subtitled “Full STEAM ahead.”

KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge discussed the event the day before with SFPS Superintendent Dr. Veronica Garcia and SFPS Public Information Officer, David Carl.