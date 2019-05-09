Rumelia Collective Showcases Their Talents

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge is joined by two members of Rumelia Collective, Sitara Schauer and Willa Roberts who showcase their talents on Wake Up Call and talk about their group. Rumelia Collective is a group of musicians who love playing the music of the Balkans and Mideast, as well as many other musical styles from around the world. The group weaves an intricate and mesmerizing blend of contemporary and traditional folk elements in their arrangements. Tune in to hear samples of their music and about their upcoming performance.

For more information, see link below:

https://rumeliacollective.com/events/