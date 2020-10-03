Renowned Journalist Says Current National Circumstance Poised as a Wake Up Call

Covid has been a test that some countries passed triumphantly--and others, notably America and Britain, failed. The crisis has not only highlighted the failures of Western leadership; it has also shown how far Asia has sprung forward. Lifetime Journalist Adrian Wooldridge joins Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza to talk about his latest collaboration with John Mickelthwait -the book entitled, THE WAKE-UP CALL: Why the Pandemic Has Exposed the Weakness of the West, and How to Fix It. Covid, they argue, has revealed deep flaws in the Western state, but they also lay out a plan for the West to rebuild.

For more information and see link below:

https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/the-wake-up-call-by-john-micklethwait-and-adrian-wooldridge?source=gashop_non-generic_not-on-sale&utm_source=google-shop&utm_campaign=us_shopping_non_brand_non_generic&gclid=Cj0KCQjwwuD7BRDBARIsAK_5YhUY3p7EmNWKln1uSg7R7wXVrJ3qhZ2IkcbgfMnRk61gbRf3rl4rYoEaAkzWEALw_wcB



https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Wake-Up-Call-Audiobook/0063065320