An investigation by Amy Linn from Searchlight New Mexico on the disturbing overmedication of the state's foster children and moves toward correcting it

Searchlight New Mexico's Investigative Reporter Amy Linn uncovers the astonishing level at which particularly foster children are being overmedicated in New Mexico. Don't miss this disturbing yet exceedingly important interview as it shines light on an issue that will desperately needs turning around this legislative session.

To find more stories from searchlight or Amy Linn's story, see link below:

http://searchlightnm.com