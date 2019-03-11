A Conversation with the Authors of "Policing Black Bodies". They connect the regulation of African American people in many settings, including the public education system and the criminal justice system, into a powerful narrative about the myriad ways Black bodies are policed.

Authors Earl Smith and Angela J. Hattery discuss their new book, "Policing Black Bodies".

From Trayvon Martin to Freddie Gray, the stories of police violence against Black people are too often in the news. In Policing Black Bodies Angela J. Hattery and Earl Smith make a compelling case that the policing of Black bodies goes far beyond these individual stories of brutality. They connect the regulation of African American people in many settings, including the public education system and the criminal justice system, into a powerful narrative about the myriad ways Black bodies are policed.

For more information on their book, see link below:

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=policing+black+bodies&i=stripbooks&crid=2L4LE702BR2UN&sprefix=policing+bl%2Cstripbooks%2C388&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_11