Part One In Our Two Part Series, “Impeaching The President: What Does It Really Take?”

Legal expert and author Alan Hirsch talks with Wake Up Call segment host MK about his new book, “Impeaching The President: Past, Present and Future”. He examines the real life implications of impeaching a president from its historical context to current day questions about President Donald Trump. Part One looks back to examine the impeachment processes involved in former presidents including Nixon and Clinton and exactly what charges lead to their investigations.

Link ink to his book below:

https://books.google.com/books/about/Impeaching_the_President.html?id=xMVaDwAAQBAJ