"Outside In" at Calliope Gallery in Madrid with Mitch Berg AKA The Most Interesting Man in the World

The Most Interesting Man in the World is back! Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer interviews Mitch Berg about his upcoming show on Saturday May 11 from 4-6PM at Calliope, a new gallery in Madrid who will be hosting an opening celebration for "Outside In - The mixed media of Mitch Berg." Mitch is an "outsider artist" who combines fused glass with found objects creating fun and narrative art works. His pieces range from large installations to small accessible and affordable narrative wall and window pieces. All in time for Mother's Day. It's your chance to meet the most interesting man in the world and find out how and why he got that title. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Fuego - a non profit founded by Berg which provides a studio teaching space in Albuquerque's South Valley and also helps those with PTSD and in recovery. The exhibit will be on display through June 10.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.mitchbergart.com/

https://www.calliopemadrid.com/artists