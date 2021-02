Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza is joined by Dr. Gail Tasch, a leading expert on psychiatric drugs and children who talks about why she is sounding the alarm on their potentially harmful consequences. Tune in for Part Two Wednesday 02102021.



Part One:

http://ksfrnews.libsyn.com/one-female-doctors-call-to-arms-when-it-comes-to-pysch-drugs-for-children

For more information see links below:

www.psychintegrity.org

www.madinamerica.com