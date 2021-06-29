Northern New Mexico's National Forests Lift Fire Restrictions Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Many New Mexicans and outdoor enthusiasts alike have more to celebrate during the upcoming holiday weekend, as fire restrictions are lifted in Northern New Mexico’s national forests.

 

New Mexico has been facing extreme drought conditions for a while now and many restrictions were put in place to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires in our forests. 

 

However, The Santa Fe National Forest and The Carson National Forest just announced that it will be lifting campfire, welding, and smoking restrictions on Wednesday, just in time for the Fourth of July Holiday weekend. 

 

The early arrival of the summer monsoon season is pushing forest managers to rethink the restrictions because of higher humidity levels and lower temperatures reducing fire dangers across Northern New Mexico. 

 

In a press release, Forest Supervisor James Duran says, “favorable weather conditions and an increase in firefighting resources are allowing us to lift fire restrictions”.  

 

Daily showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the week and well into July. 

    

Visitors are encouraged to still practice extreme caution around their campfires and never leave the campsite until the fire is completely extinguished and it's cold to the touch. If campfires are left abandoned, visitors could face fines, imprisonment, and even held responsible for fire suppression fees.

The Santa Fe National Forest
The Carson National Forest
fire restrictions
drought
wildfires
Fourth of July
4th of July celebrations
monsoon season
James Duran
firefighting
campfires
fire season

Rethinking Fire Management In a Warming Climate

By Jun 28, 2021
Presidio of Monterey: DLIFLC & USAG

The Southwest is in a major dry spell– So much so, that states like Arizona are closing national forests to prevent wildfires that may pop up over the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Now, with temperatures soaring and firefighter resources running thin, one scientist wants us to rethink the role fire management plays in our forests.

Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires: SF County Fire Dept. Talks Fire Season & Prevention

By May 12, 2021
BLM Oregon & Washington via Creative Commons

Experts from around the country are predicting that this year's fire season is going to be bad, especially for New Mexico. Currently, the state's extreme drought is causing vegetation to become dangerously flammable – which is worrying local fire departments. KSFR's Bryce Dix spoke with Santa Fe County Fire Department Fire Prevention Specialist Jeffry Folgate about they will be tackling the season and to give advice on how Northern New Mexicans can prevent fires from happening. 

Fighting Climate Change With Pollinators

By Jun 8, 2021
Bryce Dix | KSFR

As the climate in the Southwest warms, conservationists are scrambling to find new ways to attract crucial pollinators to drought-stricken urban areas. But, one conservation group has decided to fight the changing climate in New Mexico by giving out kits of free plants.  KSFR's Bryce Dix reports. 