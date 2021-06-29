Northern New Mexico's National Forests Lift Fire Restrictions Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Many New Mexicans and outdoor enthusiasts alike have more to celebrate during the upcoming holiday weekend, as fire restrictions are lifted in Northern New Mexico’s national forests.

New Mexico has been facing extreme drought conditions for a while now and many restrictions were put in place to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires in our forests.

However, The Santa Fe National Forest and The Carson National Forest just announced that it will be lifting campfire, welding, and smoking restrictions on Wednesday, just in time for the Fourth of July Holiday weekend.

The early arrival of the summer monsoon season is pushing forest managers to rethink the restrictions because of higher humidity levels and lower temperatures reducing fire dangers across Northern New Mexico.

In a press release, Forest Supervisor James Duran says, “favorable weather conditions and an increase in firefighting resources are allowing us to lift fire restrictions”.

Daily showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the week and well into July.

Visitors are encouraged to still practice extreme caution around their campfires and never leave the campsite until the fire is completely extinguished and it's cold to the touch. If campfires are left abandoned, visitors could face fines, imprisonment, and even held responsible for fire suppression fees.