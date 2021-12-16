NM Senate Redistricting Map Vote Possible Today

A new redistricting map for the New Mexico State Senate is closer to becoming a reality but it’ll have to wait until at least this afternoon for passage.

Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez introduced a floor bill Wednesday night restoring the tribal preferences that were removed earlier this week by the Judiciary Committee.

The committee wanted to prevent incumbents from having to run against each other.

Several tribal lawmakers praised Lopez’s bill saying it will give Native-Americans the representation they deserve.

Democratic Senator Benny Shendo of Jemez Pueblo praised the work of tribal leaders to come up with a consensus that is again a heavy influence on the latest map.

“As a tribal member I know what it means for tribes to consult, not only the leadership but the respective tribal councils and I just want to offer these words and I thank our leadership for doing the right thing,” he said.

But the map was not good news for Republicans. Sandoval County Senator Craig Brandt called it a travesty and said Democrats went back on their word to protect incumbents.

Senate Republicans asked for a procedural Call of the Senate which forced the body to adjourn and reconvene Thursday at noon.

UPDATE - The State House will now reconvene at 2pm.