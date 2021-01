Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with NM First's Lily Irvin-Vitella, UNM Professor Sarita Cargas and two students, Alexis Willis and Joseph Spaulding about their collaborative effort to work on creating policy briefs from student assignments researching the most pressing issues for New Mexico - an ideal cooperative effort that utilizes talents on all sides to bring greater informed policy proposals to our legislators.

Part One:

Part Two:

For more information, see link below:

http://nmfirst.org/