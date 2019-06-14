KSFR News Director Tom Trowbride speaks with Fashion Show Producer Natasha Nargis about her upcoming fashion show LA MODA, now in its fifth incarnation!

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C1CHFX_enUS504US504&ei=tNEDXb38NoyisAWe8IzIAQ&q=la+moda+V+fashion+show+santa+fe&oq=la+moda+V+fashion+show+santa+fe&gs_l=psy-ab.3...6216.9011..10582...0.0..0.92.183.2......0....1..gws-wiz.......0i71j35i39.t5em3j-UD2k&ibp=htl;events&rciv=evn&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjzp-DIuOniAhUEPa0KHXXSC-cQ5bwDMAB6BAgJEAY#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=nZ6yy3JCIiBi7stez_fnTg%3D%3D&htivrt=events