NAMI and Open Dialogue Join Forces to Bring Greater Voice to Families Dealing with "Mental Illness"

David Linke, Concha Garcia Allen, Louisa Putman, and Kermit Cole gather to discuss the impact families feel who are dealing with a family member experiencing a mental health crisis. The dubious nature of what we call "mental illness" often leads many families to be deeply divided over the very interpretation of what they see their family member experiencing. Thrust into the unknown, it can be a scary time where fears runs high and family unity can often go by the wayside as they try to navigate their way through how best to deal with it. Often facing limited resources for help, whether it be the need to help keep their family member safe during a crisis or whether it is seeking alternative avenues of help - families are often left carrying the majority of the burden with little voice in the process for how to find their way out. These experts gather for a moving and informed and revolutionary conversation on how to better help support family members when in crisis and learn to create a space where all voices are welcome and included and above all where the conversation is led by compassionate dialogue for all parties involved when dealing with such serious crises.