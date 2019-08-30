N. Scott Momaday:Words From A Bear at the Lensic

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Associate Producer, Jhane Myers about what it was like to work on this film profiling N. Scott Momaday. And we hear some of Momaday's most famous words and wisdom. This film examines the enigmatic life and mind of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Navarro Scott Momaday, one of Native America’s most celebrated authors. Presented by the Native American Advised Fund at the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

For more information, see link below:

https://lensic.org/events/words-from-a-bear/