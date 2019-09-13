A Memoir from the Legendary Dr. Jack Loeffler

Wake Up Call MK Mendoza interviews the Honorary Dr. Jack Loeffler, an aural historian, environmentalist, writer, radio producer, and sound-collage artist. His new book, Headed into the Wind: A Memoir has just hit the shelves.

Jack has long been an advocate for the people and landscapes of the Southwest. His memoir includes his time as a traveling curator for the Museum of International Folk Art, as a fire lookout in Carson National Forest, and as an activist fighting against the Central Arizona Project strip mine. Jack lives in Santa Fe and has an upcoming author event at Collected Works: Don't miss it or this interview!

Santa Fe Book Launch

Monday, September 16, 2019

6:00 p.m.

Collected Works

202 Galisteo St.

Santa Fe, NM 87501