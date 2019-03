Today on Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with New Mexico State Senator Linda Lopez on her package of legislation on murdered and missing indigenous women; later in the hour, MK talks to author Melissa Glaser about her book on collective trauma resulting from mass shootings. Katherine Alford with the Transom Traveling Workshop share a feature about a New Mexico heirloom seed rancher; We’ll also have a local news update from KSFR’s John Shannon.