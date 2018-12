Wake Up Call segment host/producer interviews award winning teacher Dr. Serena McCalla featured in the new hit National Geographic Documentary “Science Fair” where 1700 teens from around the globe compete for one final prize. We talk to her about the secrets to teaching science in a way that creates the next best generation of innovators! And what it is involved in guiding her students toward award winning international heights! Tune in to find out how you can get involved and don’t miss the movie trailer! Or finding out more about Dr. Serena McCalla below!

Read more on Dr. Serena McCallahttps://usasciencefestival.org/people/dr-serena-mccalla/ http://traffic.libsyn.com/ksfrnews/_MONO_Science_Fair_FINAL.mp