Interview with Award Winning Recycle Artist and Founder of FuegoABQ

Wake Up Call segment host MK interviews award winning artist, and teacher, Mitch Berg - who is also founder of studio school and collaborative work space “Fuego”, offering workshops, programs and inspiration for all who wish to create. He shares and guides that “maker” experience with recycled goods for any age. He also offers special programs for marginalized populations seeking community support and growth in the arts.

https://www.mitchbergart.com

https://www.fuegoabq.com/

https://www.abqjournal.com/1131858/artist-who-uses-found-objects-launches-studio-in-shipping-containers.html