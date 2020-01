New Mexico pinball players will have an opportunity to participate in the state’s first International Flipper Pinball Association state championship on January 18th. KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge chats with the IFPA's New Mexico Representative Nick Schademann about that news and the game of pinball.

Listen here:

For more information, see link below:

https://www.ifpapinball.com/north-american-championship-series/2018-19-ifpa-north-american-pinball-championship/