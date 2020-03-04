Internationally Acclaimed Antonio Granjero and Entreflamenco Back for More Exceptional Dance

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with co-founder Estefania Ramirez of Entreflamenco about their upcoming spring season which includes bringing more internationally acclaimed guests to the stage. 2017 Mayor's Arts Award Winner and world-renowned Spanish Flamenco dancer Antonio Granjero presents the 2020 Spring season at performance venue EL FLAMENCO DE SANTA FE along with his company, Entreflamenco. Show will feature Granjero and his company along with guest singers Manuel Gago and Emilio Florido in an all new spring production. Shows run March 6-7 and 13-14 at 7:30pm.

Entreflamenco present more than 96 shows this year of high end flamenco from Spain in Santa Fe. Led by the only Spanish flamenco director from Spain, Granjero hails from Jerez de la Frontera, the birthplace of Flamenco. He will be joined by dancer Estefania Ramirez, guitarist Angel Ruiz (Cordoba, Spain) and dancer Leslie Roybal (Albuquerque). Guest singers Emilio Florido and Manuel Gago, both from Cadiz (Spain) will join Entreflamenco before their NYC performances later this month along with Granjero and bessie award winner Soledad Barrios and Noche Flamenca. Both Florido and Gago are renowned for their level of prestige and wisdom in the art of flamenco, each of these figures are some of the most well respected vocalists in the professional industry in Spain.

For more information on El Flamenco-Entreflamenco Performances, please visit www.entreflamenco.com or call (505) 209-1302.