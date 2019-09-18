Humanizing The Face of Addiction Through Peter Support and Recovery

Since 2008, New Mexico has had one of the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in the United States. In some counties, more than five times the national rate. The New Mexico Department of Health estimates that in 2007 alone - prescription opioid abuse, and misuse cost New Mexico $890 million. But, there's a rapidly growing movement that’s transforming lives and reversing the opiod epidemic, peer support. Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza speaks with Melisha Montano, Program Manager for the Office of Peer Recovery and Engagement for New Mexico about how the face of opioid addiction is changing and the important role that peer support plays in recovery as well as her own heroic journey of triumph over adversity.