How One Alaskan Attorney Outed Eli Lilly’s Known Dangers of Top Selling Drug Zyprexa

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza Speaks with acclaimed Alaska Attorney Jim Gottstein about his new book, The Zyprexa Papers. Being hailed as this generation's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"-it gives the real life account of one man's brave and dedicated journey that also included the actions of a small group of other courageous individuals to publically disclose insider documents from Eli Lilly that revealed its own systematic cover-up of the known dangers of one of its top selling drugs Zyprexa as well as its purposeful off-label marketing of the drug to the elderly and children. These papers not only led to a series of New York Times articles outing Eli Lily but these papers became the impetus behind millions in whistleblower and patient lawsuits settlements across the country. Part three coming next week.

Part One:





Part Two:

For more information on his book, see link below:

For more information on New York Times articles, see link below:

