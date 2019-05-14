Glamping - The Perfect Mix of Luxury, Camping and Mindful Travel

Glamping is a new passion because it combines remote outdoor experiences, with luxurious camping facilities, so you do not have to forsake pleasure and comfort while experiencing the great, but hard to reach, outdoor locations. It’s a way to experience the untamed and completely unique parts of the world, like in Chaco Canyon, without having to sacrifice creature comforts. You can enjoy a fusion of glamour and camping, glamping, while authentically experiencing the most awe-inspiring night sky of the Colorado Plateau in a comfortable canvas tent, with non-camplike amenities, such as foam pad bedding, bedside table and canvas chairs. Glamping in luxury while meditating on ancient Puebloan architecture and culture and savoring the views from your tent at Fajada Butte – it can’t get much better than that!

