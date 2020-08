Chuck Collins, a senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies, directs the IPS Program on Inequality and the Common Good and co-edits Inequality.org. He joins Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza for an "inequality update" to talk about their latest report, "Gilded Giving 2020: How Wealth Inequality Distorts Philanthropy and Imperils Democracy".

