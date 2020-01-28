Flu Widespread in New Mexico in 2020

The 2019-2020 flu season in New Mexico is in full swing. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu is widespread in the state and has not yet peaked. To date, 55 individuals have died from flu and pneumonia, which is often a complication of flu. KSFR consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with state epidemiologist Dr. Michael Landen about this season's flu, including preventative measures such as flu vaccines. The interview includes a discussion of the newly emerging corona virus from China.

