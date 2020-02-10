First Time NM Documentary on Biker Culture Featured in SF Film Festival Wins International Acclaim

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with First Time Producer Rosario Provenza and First Time Director Steve Maes about their locally produced and now internationally acclaimed film "Caffeine and Gasoline: Evolution of the American Rocker" set to debut this week at the Santa Fe Film Festival. After a lifetime in the film industry in other capacities, their artistic talents come together in a stunning film, certain to continue putting them on the map for more to come from this dynamic duo.

For more information, see the link below:

http://santafefilmfestival.com/index/film/caffeine-gasoline-evolution-of-the-american-rocker/