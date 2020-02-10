KSFR

First Time NM Documentary on Biker Culture Featured in SF Film Festival Wins International Acclaim

By MK Mendoza 13 hours ago

Credit Santa Fe Film Festival

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with First Time Producer Rosario Provenza and First Time Director Steve Maes about their locally produced and now internationally acclaimed film "Caffeine and Gasoline: Evolution of the American Rocker" set to debut this week at the Santa Fe Film Festival. After a lifetime in the film industry in other capacities, their artistic talents come together in a stunning film, certain to continue putting them on the map for more to come from this dynamic duo. 

For more information, see the link below: 

http://santafefilmfestival.com/index/film/caffeine-gasoline-evolution-of-the-american-rocker/