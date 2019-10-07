Fab Lab Hub Turns Blue Collar to New Collar Jobs: Preps Workforce for Hi-Tech World

Founder and CEO of Fab Lab Hub Sarah Boisvert joins Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza to talk about how Blue Collar jobs are now being replaced by what are called New Collar jobs, requiring less up front investment in education with greater gain on the job front while expanding the workforce into the digital, robotics and AI age of technology. Tune in to find out how what are called "digital badges" are creating endless opportunities for job and economic growth as well as an important summit that will be addressing how to intelligently welcome this inevitable tranformation.

To find out more about the Fab Lab Hub, see the link below:

https://fablabhub.org/