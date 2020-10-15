KSFR

Economy, Health and COVID-19 Top Hispanic Issues in 2020

By Mary Lou Cooper 2 minutes ago

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper and PEW Research expert talk about Hispanic voters and the 2020 election
Credit yo_vote__sarachicad_cc_by_2.0. / Creative Commons

Although non-Hispanic white voters still make up the largest slice of the eligible voter pie in the U.S., the fastest growing group of voters is Hispanic.  New Mexico Hispanics hold the record with a whopping 43 percent of all eligible voters in the state.  What are their top issues?  The top three issues are the economy, health care and COVID-19.  But others may surprise you.  KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with PEW expert Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 

http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/09/11/hispanic-voters-say-economy-health-care-and-covid-19-are-top-issues-in-2020-presidential-election/   