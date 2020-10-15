Economy, Health and COVID-19 Top Hispanic Issues in 2020

Although non-Hispanic white voters still make up the largest slice of the eligible voter pie in the U.S., the fastest growing group of voters is Hispanic. New Mexico Hispanics hold the record with a whopping 43 percent of all eligible voters in the state. What are their top issues? The top three issues are the economy, health care and COVID-19. But others may surprise you. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with PEW expert Ana Gonzalez-Barrera.

